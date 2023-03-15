Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Gourmet Grill, at 9 Leece Street, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 14.
And Subway, at Unit 1 2 - 24 Exchange Street East, Liverpool was also given a score of four on February 14.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,079 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 713 (66%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.