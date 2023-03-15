Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Gourmet Grill, at 9 Leece Street, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 14.

And Subway, at Unit 1 2 - 24 Exchange Street East, Liverpool was also given a score of four on February 14.