Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Fork Cafe, at Vauxhall Business Centre 131 Vauxhall Road, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 18.
And SANS CAFE, at 3 Lightbody Street, Liverpool was given a score of one on May 18.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,125 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 753 (67%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.