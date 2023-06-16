Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Fork Cafe, at Vauxhall Business Centre 131 Vauxhall Road, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And SANS CAFE, at 3 Lightbody Street, Liverpool was given a score of one on May 18.