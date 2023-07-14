Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Your Ma's Kitchen, at 593 - 597 West Derby Road, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 15.
And Croxteth Farm Cafe, at Cafe Croxteth Park Farm Croxteth Hall Lane, Liverpool was given a score of one on June 15.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,122 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 757 (67%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.