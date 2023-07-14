Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Your Ma's Kitchen, at 593 - 597 West Derby Road, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 15.

And Croxteth Farm Cafe, at Cafe Croxteth Park Farm Croxteth Hall Lane, Liverpool was given a score of one on June 15.

It means that of Liverpool's 1,122 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 757 (67%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.