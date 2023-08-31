Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Hafla Hafla, at 73 Lark Lane, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 2.

And Fat Hippo, at 78 Bold Street, Liverpool was given a score of zero on August 2.

It means that of Liverpool's 1,139 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 773 (68%) have ratings of five and just 10 have zero ratings.