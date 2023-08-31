Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Hafla Hafla, at 73 Lark Lane, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 2.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Fat Hippo, at 78 Bold Street, Liverpool was given a score of zero on August 2.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,139 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 773 (68%) have ratings of five and just 10 have zero ratings.