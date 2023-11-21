Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
AL-AGHA, at 39 - 41 Lodge Lane, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 23.

And Balti Massala Indian Takeaway, at 130 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool was given a score of zero on October 23.

It means that of Liverpool's 1,126 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 773 (69%) have ratings of five and just 14 have zero ratings.