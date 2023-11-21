Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
AL-AGHA, at 39 - 41 Lodge Lane, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 23.
And Balti Massala Indian Takeaway, at 130 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool was given a score of zero on October 23.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,126 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 773 (69%) have ratings of five and just 14 have zero ratings.