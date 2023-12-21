Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Nandos, at Nandos 14 Paradise Street, Liverpool was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 12.
And Jumbo city, at 96 - 98 Priory Road, Liverpool was given a score of three on November 22.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,122 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 767 (68%) have ratings of five and just 10 have zero ratings.