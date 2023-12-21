Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Nandos, at Nandos 14 Paradise Street, Liverpool was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 12.

And Jumbo city, at 96 - 98 Priory Road, Liverpool was given a score of three on November 22.

It means that of Liverpool's 1,122 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 767 (68%) have ratings of five and just 10 have zero ratings.