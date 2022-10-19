Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Lin Hao, at 147 Rice Lane, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 20.
And Moonlight Takeaway, at 197 Westminster Road, Liverpool was given a score of two on September 20.
It means that of Liverpool's 583 takeaways with ratings, 251 (43%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.