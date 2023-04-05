Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Jumbo Takeaway, at Jumbo City Restaurant Jumbo City Restaurant Princess Drive, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 7.
And Wok Noodle, at 147 Breck Road, Liverpool was also given a score of four on March 7.
It means that of Liverpool's 607 takeaways with ratings, 278 (46%) have ratings of five and just nine have zero ratings.