Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Jumbo Takeaway, at Jumbo City Restaurant Jumbo City Restaurant Princess Drive, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 7.

And Wok Noodle, at 147 Breck Road, Liverpool was also given a score of four on March 7.