Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Jumbo Takeaway, at Jumbo City Restaurant Jumbo City Restaurant Princess Drive, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 7.

And Wok Noodle, at 147 Breck Road, Liverpool was also given a score of four on March 7.

It means that of Liverpool's 607 takeaways with ratings, 278 (46%) have ratings of five and just nine have zero ratings.