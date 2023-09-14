Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Olive Branch, at The Olive Branch 2 - 4 Richmond Street, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 16.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Siddiki, at 230 Smithdown Road, Liverpool was also given a score of three on June 14.
It means that of Liverpool's 608 takeaways with ratings, 299 (49%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.