Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Olive Branch, at The Olive Branch 2 - 4 Richmond Street, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 16.

And Siddiki, at 230 Smithdown Road, Liverpool was also given a score of three on June 14.

It means that of Liverpool's 608 takeaways with ratings, 299 (49%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.