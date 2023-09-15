Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Salt & Pepper House, at 53 Booker Avenue, Liverpool was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Anmol Indian Takeaway, at 204 East Prescot Road, Liverpool was given a score of one on August 17.
It means that of Liverpool's 608 takeaways with ratings, 298 (49%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.