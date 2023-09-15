Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th Sep 2023, 08:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Salt & Pepper House, at 53 Booker Avenue, Liverpool was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.

And Anmol Indian Takeaway, at 204 East Prescot Road, Liverpool was given a score of one on August 17.

It means that of Liverpool's 608 takeaways with ratings, 298 (49%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.