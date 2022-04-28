Four more deaths recorded in Liverpool

There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Liverpool.
The dashboard shows 1,637 people had died in the area by April 28 (Thursday) – up from 1,633 on Wednesday.
They were among 24,354 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Liverpool.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 151,884 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 28 (Thursday) – up from 151,680 on Friday.