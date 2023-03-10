Four more deaths recorded in Liverpool

There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Liverpool.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,863 people had died in the area by February 23 – up from 1,859 on the week before.
They were among 28,917 deaths recorded across the North West.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 9 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 184,317 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 23.