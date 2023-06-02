Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Mr Boy Cookery School CIC at 7 Overbury Street, Liverpool; rated on May 22

• Rated 5: North West Training Council at 33 Dunes Way, Liverpool; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Bistro @ The Royal at Royal Liverpool University Hospital Royal Liverpool University Hospital Prescot Street, Liverpool; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Burnt Orange at Camp And Furnace 67 Greenland Street, Liverpool; rated on May 3

