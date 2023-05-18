Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Burger King at 91 - 95 Lord Street, Liverpool; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: Linda McCartney cafe at Royal Liverpool University Hospital Royal Liverpool University Hospital Prescot Street, Liverpool; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: So salsa at 2 Castle Street, Liverpool; rated on May 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: