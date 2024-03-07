Jurgen Klopp makes 'painful' Liverpool injury admission as Mo Salah update given

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg training and press conference on March 06, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp admitted it is 'so good' having Mo Salah return to Liverpool duty.

The Reds' talisman is back available ahead of the Europa League last 16 first leg against Sparta Prague. Salah, who is Liverpool's 19-goal top scorer, has played only twice in 2024 after suffering a hamstring injury representing Egypt at AFCON.

However, Salah has travelled to the Czech capital and is 'full of energy' as he aims to help Liverpool take a step towards the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Liverpool manager Klopp said: "Mo travelled. He's with us, he trained two days.

"Full of energy. We have to see but it's so good that he's back. It's really good for us and you can see he's very happy.

"A very unlucky situation [him] being out that long. "He played an incredible game at Brentford and was then out again."

Dominik Szoboszlai made his return from injury in last weekend's dramatic 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest. The midfielder had a hamstring issue of his own. Klopp admitted the Hungary captain was suffering from pain and had to wait until given the green light for the £60 million summer signing to return to match action.

Klopp added: “You might be surprised, but we don’t talk about line-ups in these press conferences!

“It’s good that he’s back. You know him probably very well, he loves playing football, being injured for him is tough, tough, tough.

“It was not an injury where it was painful every day, he was just not allowed to train properly, how it is with muscle injuries.

“So that’s the reason why we had to be careful in his rehab because, if we would have asked Dom, he could have trained completely with the team since two or three weeks.