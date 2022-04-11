There are just seven games each remaining in the 2021/22 English top flight football season for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions.

There was no change at the top of the Premier League table following yesterday’s crucial title race clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etithad Stadium.

A 2-2 draw between the two contenders means that the Reds remain one point behind the reigning champions with just seven games remaining for both sides this season.

Pep Guardiola’s men now have the fate of the trophy in their hands but there is still a lot of football to be played between now and the final fixtures on May 22.

Here are the seven remaining fixtures for both clubs following Sunday’s thrilling encounter:

Tough run-in for Liverpool with United and Everton looking to spoil the party

Liverpool have the more daunting run-in on paper and will need to be at their very best to not only keep up with City but actually overtake them.

The two stand out fixtures come against Manchester United and Everton, the Reds’ two biggest rivals who still have a lot to play for and would relish ending the title hopes of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool’s remaining Premier League fixtures:

Manchester United (H) 19/04

Everton (H) 24/04

Newcastle (A) 30/04

Tottenham (H) 07/05

Aston Villa (A) 10/05

Southampton (A) 15/05

Wolves (H) 22/05

The visit of Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield looks like the most difficult tie for either side in the coming games while Wolves are still chasing a spot in top four.

Then there are also trips to Newcastle, Aston Villa and Southampton which are always difficult venues to visit.

Seven wins guarantees title for Manchester City

With yesterday’s match ending a draw it is now very straightforward for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola - win all their remaining games and they will be champions.

That is obviously easier said than done and they will have Liverpool breathing down their neck the whole time, barring an incredible drop in form for the Reds.

Although it did keep them on top, yesterday’s draw could be viewed as disappointing after missing a chance to open up the gap over their nearest challenger.

Manchester City’s remaining Premier League fixtures:

Wolves (A) TBD

Brighton (H) 20/04

Watford (H) 23/04

Leeds (A) 30/04

Newcastle (H) 08/05

West Ham (A) 15/05

Aston Villa (H) 22/05

A brief glance at City’s run-in suggests their toughest test could be a trip to the London Stadium in their penultimate fixture.

West Ham could still be chasing a top four spot and have it all to play for when the reigning champions come to town.

Wolves are further back in the race for a Champions League spot but still contending while Leeds United have been in excellent form since Jesse Marsch took over as head coach at Elland Road.

Home games against Brighton, Watford and Newcastle should be straight forward enough but nothing is granted in the Premier League.