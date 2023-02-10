Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for five patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for five patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am on February 1.

There were four beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 6,382 people in hospital with Covid as of February 8, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.