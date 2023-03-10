Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for five patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for five patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am on March 1.
There were five beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 7,655 people in hospital with Covid as of March 8, with 166 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 20% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.
The figures also show that five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 6. This was up from one in the previous seven days.