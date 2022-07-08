Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for four Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for four coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 5 was in line with the same day the previous week.
There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 11,049 people in hospital with Covid as of July 5, with 229 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 97%.
The figures also show that six new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 3. This was down from 10 in the previous seven days.