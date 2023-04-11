Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was in line with the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There were five beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The figures also show that two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 3. This was down from seven in the previous seven days.