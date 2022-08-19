Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 16 was in line with the same day the previous week.
There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 7,832 people in hospital with Covid as of August 16, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39%.
The figures also show that two new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 14. This was up from one in the previous seven days.