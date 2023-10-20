Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 15 was down from two on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,173 people in hospital with Covid as of October 15.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 37% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 13.