Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 10th Nov 2023, 14:02 GMT
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 5 was in line with the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,176 people in hospital with Covid as of November 5.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 28% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 3.