Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:52 GMT
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,026 people in hospital with Covid as of December 10.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 12% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show three new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 8.