Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,555 people in hospital with Covid as of February 18.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 16.