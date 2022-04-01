Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for seven Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for seven coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was down from 11 on the same day the previous week.

There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 15,411 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 325 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 82% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 33%.