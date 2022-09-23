Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for six Covid-19 patients in hospital
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on September 14.
There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Most Popular
Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.
The figures also show that three new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 19.