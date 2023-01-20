Register
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 18 was down from four on the same day the previous week.

There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

    Across England there were 6,299 people in hospital with Covid as of January 18, with 146 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 27% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 16%.

    The figures also show that three new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 16. This was up from two in the previous seven days.