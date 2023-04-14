Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 12 was down from four on the same day the previous week.

There were three beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 6,428 people in hospital with Covid as of April 12, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.

