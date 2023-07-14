Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 8 was in line with the same day the previous week.

Across England, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.