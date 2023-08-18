Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,345 people in hospital with Covid as of August 13.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.