Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 23 was up from one on the same day the previous week.
There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 6,436 people in hospital with Covid as of August 23, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 53%.
The figures also show that one new Covid patient was admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 21. This was down from two in the previous seven days.