Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 31 was in line with the same day the previous week.
There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 5,658 people in hospital with Covid as of August 31, with 144 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 42% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 38%.
The figures also show that no new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 29. This was down from one in the previous seven days.