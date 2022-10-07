Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 5 was in line with the same day the previous week.

There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 9,631 people in hospital with Covid as of October 5, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 98% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 67%.