Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 7 was down from three on the same day the previous week.

There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 5,501 people in hospital with Covid as of December 7, with 119 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 3% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 21%.