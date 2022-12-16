Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 14 was in line with the same day the previous week.
There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 6,720 people in hospital with Covid as of December 14, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 34% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 23%.
The figures also show that three new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 12. This was up from one in the previous seven days.