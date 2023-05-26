Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 14:42 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am on May 17.

​There were five beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust​.

Most Popular

    Across England there were 3,116 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 81 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 20%.

    The figures also show that three new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 22.