Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 8 was in line with the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across England there were 4,414 people in hospital with Covid as of October 8.

Most Popular

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 32% in the last four weeks.