Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 17 was up from one on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,390 people in hospital with Covid as of December 17.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 38% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 15.