2 . Compton House

The iconic Compton House building that stands on Church Street was rebuilt in 1867 after the original was destroyed by fire two years earlier. Now a Grade II-listed building, it was one of the first purpose built department stores in Europe. After being converted into a hotel in 1871, Compton House reverted back to a department store in 1927, when Marks & Spencer moved in. The retailer remained in the building for almost 100 years, becoming a Church Street landmark, before moving to a new location in Liverpool One in 2023. Photo: Compton House on Church Street, Liverpool, in 1865 and 2020.