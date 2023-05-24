Liverpool house prices dropped in March

House prices dropped by 1.3% in Liverpool in March, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 7.2% over the last year.

The average Liverpool house price in March was £177,803, Land Registry figures show – a 1.3% decrease on February.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices decreased 1.3%, and Liverpool was lower than the 1.2% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Liverpool rose by £12,000 – putting the area 17th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Fylde, where property prices increased on average by 14.3%, to £247,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Blackpool gained 0.7% in value, giving an average price of £130,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Liverpool spent an average of £157,000 on their property – £10,000 more than a year ago, and £45,000 more than in March 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £197,000 on average in March – 25.6% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices Liverpool in March – they dropped 2% in price, to £154,445 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 6.6%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.4% monthly; up 8.4% annually; £359,564 average

down 0.4% monthly; up 8.4% annually; £359,564 average Semi-detached: down 1.3% monthly; up 7.2% annually; £219,907 average

down 1.3% monthly; up 7.2% annually; £219,907 average Flats: down 0.3% monthly; up 7.8% annually; £135,233 average

How do property prices in Liverpool compare?

Buyers paid 16% less than the average price in the North West (£212,000) in March for a property in Liverpool. Across the North West, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £285,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £361,000 on average, and twice as much as more than in Liverpool. Trafford properties cost 3.1 times as much as homes in Burnley (£115,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

Factfile

Average property price in March

Liverpool: £177,803

The North West:£211,759

UK: £285,009

Annual growth to March

Liverpool: +7.2%

The North West: +5.2%

UK: +4.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West