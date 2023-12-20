Liverpool house prices dropped more than North West average in October

House prices dropped by 4.9% – more than the average for the North West – in Liverpool in October, new figures show.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 3.3% annual decline.

The average Liverpool house price in October was £173,230, Land Registry figures show – a 4.9% decrease on September.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.4%, and Liverpool was lower than the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Liverpool fell by £5,900 – putting the area 32nd among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in St Helens, where property prices increased on average by 5.5%, to £185,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Tameside lost 4.6% of their value, giving an average price of £204,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Liverpool spent an average of £152,800 on their property – £5,400 less than a year ago, but £32,900 more than in October 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £191,900 on average in October – 25.6% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices in Liverpool in October – they dropped 5% in price, to £129,885 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 2.5%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 4.6% monthly; down 1.5% annually; £349,216 average

down 4.6% monthly; down 1.5% annually; £349,216 average Semi-detached: down 4.9% monthly; down 3% annually; £214,495 average

down 4.9% monthly; down 3% annually; £214,495 average Terraced: down 5% monthly; down 4% annually; £151,468 average

How do property prices in Liverpool compare?

Buyers paid 19.7% less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in October for a property in Liverpool. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £375,000 on average, and 2.2 times the price as in Liverpool. Trafford properties cost 3.3 times the price as homes in Burnley (£114,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, at £1.4 million.

Factfile

Average property price in October

Liverpool: £173,230

The North West:£215,719

UK: £287,782

Annual change to October

Liverpool: -3.3%

The North West: -0.4%

UK: -1.2%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West