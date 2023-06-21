Liverpool house prices held steady in April

House prices remained steady in Liverpool in April, new figures show.
The lack of movement maintains the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4.7% over the last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The average Liverpool house price in April was £177,930, Land Registry figures show – largely unchanged from March.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.7%, and Liverpool was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Liverpool rose by £8,000 – putting the area 20th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Fylde, where property prices increased on average by 15.5%, to £249,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Blackpool gained 0.4% in value, giving an average price of £130,000.
First steps on the property ladder
Advertisement
Advertisement
First-time buyers in Liverpool spent an average of £156,900 on their property – £6,800 more than a year ago, and £46,900 more than in April 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £197,200 on average in April – 25.7% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Liverpool in April – they dropped 0.5% in price, to £154,149 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 3.7%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 0.3% monthly; up 6.1% annually; £360,698 average
- Semi-detached: down 0% monthly; up 5% annually; £220,370 average
- Flats: up 0.8% monthly; up 5.8% annually; £135,701 average
How do property prices in Liverpool compare?
Buyers paid 16.4% less than the average price in the North West (£213,000) in April for a property in Liverpool. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £286,000.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £363,000 on average, and twice the price as in Liverpool. Trafford properties cost 3.2 times the price as homes in Burnley (£115,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in April
- Liverpool: £177,930
- The North West:£212,814
- UK: £286,489
Annual growth to April
- Liverpool: +4.7%
- The North West: +4.8%
- UK: +3.5%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West
- Fylde: +15.5%
- Blackpool: +0.4%