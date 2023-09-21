Liverpool house prices increased more than North West average in July

House prices increased by 0.7% – more than the average for the North West – in Liverpool in July, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.8% over the last year.

The average Liverpool house price in July was £177,224, Land Registry figures show – a 0.7% increase on June.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Liverpool was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Liverpool rose by £1,500 – putting the area 27th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in West Lancashire, where property prices increased on average by 9.1%, to £242,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Halton lost 2.6% of their value, giving an average price of £180,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Liverpool spent an average of £156,220 on their property – £960 more than a year ago, and £38,190 more than in July 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £196,550 on average in July – 25.8% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Liverpool in July – they increased 0.8%, to £154,362 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.6% monthly; up 2.4% annually; £356,406 average

up 0.6% monthly; up 2.4% annually; £356,406 average Semi-detached: up 0.6% monthly; up 0.8% annually; £218,824 average

up 0.6% monthly; up 0.8% annually; £218,824 average Flats: up 0.4% monthly; up 2.3% annually; £134,455 average

How do property prices in Liverpool compare?

Buyers paid 17.8% less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in July for a property in Liverpool. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £362,000 on average, and twice the price as in Liverpool. Trafford properties cost 3.2 times the price as homes in Burnley (£114,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in July

Liverpool: £177,224

The North West:£215,648

UK: £289,824

Annual growth to July

Liverpool: +0.8%

The North West: +1%

UK: +0.6%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West