Liverpool house prices increased more than North West average in June

House prices increased by 1.9% – more than the average for the North West – in Liverpool in June, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1.9% over the last year.

The average Liverpool house price in June was £177,628, Land Registry figures show – a 1.9% increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 1.2%, and Liverpool was above the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Liverpool rose by £3,300 – putting the area 30th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Rossendale, where property prices increased on average by 9.2%, to £201,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hyndburn lost 3.7% of their value, giving an average price of £118,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Liverpool spent an average of £156,600 on their property – £2,600 more than a year ago, and £41,700 more than in June 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £196,900 on average in June – 25.8% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Liverpool in June – they increased 2.1%, to £154,339 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 0.8%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 1.4% monthly; up 3% annually; £357,434 average

up 1.4% monthly; up 3% annually; £357,434 average Semi-detached: up 1.8% monthly; up 2.1% annually; £219,806 average

up 1.8% monthly; up 2.1% annually; £219,806 average Flats: up 1.8% monthly; up 3.3% annually; £135,071 average

How do property prices in Liverpool compare?

Buyers paid 17.6% less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in June for a property in Liverpool. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £362,000 on average, and twice the price as in Liverpool. Trafford properties cost 3.1 times the price as homes in Burnley (£117,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.

Factfile

Average property price in June

Liverpool: £177,628

The North West:£215,631

UK: £287,546

Annual growth to June

Liverpool: +1.9%

The North West: +3.5%

UK: +1.7%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West