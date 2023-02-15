Liverpool house prices increased slightly in December

House prices increased slightly, by 0.2%, in Liverpool in December, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 14.1% over the last year.

The average Liverpool house price in December was £183,512, Land Registry figures show – a 0.2% increase on November.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.1%, and Liverpool was above the 0.4% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Liverpool rose by £23,000 – putting the area 13th among the North West’s 39 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in West Lancashire, where property prices increased on average by 23.8%, to £244,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Lakeland gained 5.9% in value, giving an average price of £287,000.

The average UK house price was £294,000 in December 2022, which was £26,000 higher than 12 months earlier.

It meant prices increased by 9.8% annually in December, slowing from 10.6% annual growth in November, according to the Office for National Statistics.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Liverpool spent an average of £162,000 on their property – £20,000 more than a year ago, and £49,000 more than in December 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £203,000 on average in December – 24.8% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in Liverpool in December – they increased 0.2%, to £136,174 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 12.4%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.2% monthly; up 12.9% annually; £366,476 averageSemi-detached: up 0.2% monthly; up 14% annually; £226,779 averageTerraced: up 0.2% monthly; up 14.7% annually; £161,493 average

How do property prices in Liverpool compare?

Buyers paid 17% less than the average price in the North West (£221,000) in December for a property in Liverpool. Across the North West, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £294,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £384,000 on average, and 2.1 times as much as more than in Liverpool. Trafford properties cost 3.3 times as much as homes in Burnley (£118,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in December

Liverpool: £183,512The North West:£221,101UK: £294,329

Annual growth to December

Liverpool: +14.1%The North West: +12.2%UK: +9.8%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West