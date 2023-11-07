Liverpool restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Linda McCartney cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Royal Liverpool University Hospital Prescot Street, Liverpool was given the maximum score after assessment on May 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,133 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 778 (69%) have ratings of five and just 13 have zero ratings.