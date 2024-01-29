Liverpool restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Hee Kee Café & Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 73 Renshaw Street, Liverpool was given the maximum score after assessment on January 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,108 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 753 (68%) have ratings of five and just eight have zero ratings.