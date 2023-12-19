Liverpool restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Brunch and Cocktail Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Former 37 To 41 Duke Street, Liverpool was given the maximum score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,123 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 768 (68%) have ratings of five and just 10 have zero ratings.