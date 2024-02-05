Liverpool restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Jomsom Nepalese Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 33 Dovedale Road, Liverpool was given the maximum score after assessment on February 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,107 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 753 (68%) have ratings of five and just eight have zero ratings.